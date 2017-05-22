Raymond H. Fogarty
Raymond Harden Fogarty, 96, died Wednesday, May 16, 2017, at the Knox Center for Long-Term Care in Rockland. Born in Rockland June 21, 1920, he was the son of Daniel Raymond and Ruth Harden Fogarty.
