Raymond H. Fogarty

19 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

Raymond Harden Fogarty, 96, died Wednesday, May 16, 2017, at the Knox Center for Long-Term Care in Rockland. Born in Rockland June 21, 1920, he was the son of Daniel Raymond and Ruth Harden Fogarty.

