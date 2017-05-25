Public Notice

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE: Please take notice that Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main Street, Rockland Maine 594-2161 is intending on filing an application for an ABBREVIATED LICENSE RENEWAL with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of Title 38 M.R.S. A A 1301 to 1319-Y on June 1, 2017. The application is for renewal of an existing license for a distillation system for recovery of waste solvents located at 1 Main Street, Rockland, Maine.

