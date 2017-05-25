Public Notice

Public Notice

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Capital Weekly

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE: Please take notice that Mid-Coast School of Technology, 1 Main Street, Rockland Maine 594-2161 is intending on filing an application for an ABBREVIATED LICENSE RENEWAL with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of Title 38 M.R.S. A A 1301 to 1319-Y on June 1, 2017. The application is for renewal of an existing license for a distillation system for recovery of waste solvents located at 1 Main Street, Rockland, Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC