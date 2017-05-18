Presentation: Edna St. Vincent Millay

Lisa Westkaemper and Michelle Gifford of the Rockland Historical Society will talk about the organization's acquisition and restoration of the childhood home of Edna St. Vincent Millay, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday June 1st at 7:00 PM. They will also discuss Millay's life and work, and the new literary organization that has been formed to "preserve the birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay and celebrate her legacy through education, the literary arts, and significant collaborations within the Maine community and beyond."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.