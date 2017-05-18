Presentation: Edna St. Vincent Millay
Lisa Westkaemper and Michelle Gifford of the Rockland Historical Society will talk about the organization's acquisition and restoration of the childhood home of Edna St. Vincent Millay, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday June 1st at 7:00 PM. They will also discuss Millay's life and work, and the new literary organization that has been formed to "preserve the birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay and celebrate her legacy through education, the literary arts, and significant collaborations within the Maine community and beyond."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC