Midcoast shines in - Spring Exhibition 2017'

"Spring Exhibition 2017" is open at Asymmetrick Arts and Black Hole, 405 and 403 Main St. This gallery collaborative is the third such open juried exhibition. Work was chosen work from more than 250 submissions, from more than 60 artists, by a jury of Joshua Cardoso , Kate Hadley Toftness and Yvette Torres .

