Midcoast Community Chorus June concert to 'Lift Us Up' for Meals on Wheels

Midcoast Community Chorus will present its annual Spring concert "Lift Us Up" at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Strom Auditorium, Camden Hills Regional High School, Route 90. Proceeds from the concert will support MCC's 2017 beneficiary, MCH Meals on Wheels. The chorus will perform music of different styles and cultures for audiences of all ages under the direction of Steven Weston, Interim Artistic Director, accompanied by Sean Fleming, Assistant Director, and by the musical instrumentation of the MCC house band.

