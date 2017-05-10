Midcoast art shows

Midcoast art shows

The rain held off for most of Rockland's First Friday Art Walk May 5; Belfast's first art walk of the season is set for Fourth Friday, May 26. "Acadia National Park: A Postcard View" and "The History of Postcards," 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave./Route 3. Through May 22. African art, crafts and clothing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Aina Moja at the Wellness Health Center, 39 Main St. FMI: 930-8012. "Journeys with Paint + Gratitude," watercolors by Linden O'Ryan, ground-floor Kramer Gallery of Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. Through May 31. FMI: 338-3884, ext.

