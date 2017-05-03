Man who vandalized Warren School gets two years in prison
A 24-year-old Rockland man who broke into the Warren Community School last fall, stealing drugs and causing extensive damage, was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison. Brian R. Burch was sentenced May 2 in Knox County Unified Court by Justice Bruce Mallonnee to 810 days in jail for violating probation on a prior aggravated assault conviction.
