Maine on Glass' wins book award

"Maine on Glass: The Early Twentieth Century in Glass Plate Photography," a joint effort of Kevin Johnson, Penobscot Marine Museum's photo archivist; W.H. Bunting, Maine's foremost interpreter of historic images; and Maine State Historian Earl G. Shettleworth, Jr., is the New England Society 2017 Book Award winner in the Photography category. The New England Society is a nonprofit organization that celebrates and promotes the New England heritage; and honors books that celebrate New England and its culture through their annual book awards.

