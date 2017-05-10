Maine Farmland Trust announces art residencies
After a successful first artist residency program in 2016, the Joseph A. Fiore Art Center announced its expansion from four to six visual artist residencies for the summer of 2017. The Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm is a program of the Belfast-based Maine Farmland Trust that actively connects the creative worlds of farming and art making.
