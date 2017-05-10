Lobster Trap Disco Dining Room' May 20

Students of Arts in Action invite the public to join them Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., to celebrate and experience their first outdoor art installation - the "Lobster Trap Disco Dining Room." Part sculpture, part banquet room, the LTDDR is a structure suggestive of a traditional bentwood lobster trap.

