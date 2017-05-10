Lobster Trap Disco Dining Room' May 20

Lobster Trap Disco Dining Room' May 20

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Students of Arts in Action invite the public to join them Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the courtyard of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., to celebrate and experience their first outdoor art installation - the "Lobster Trap Disco Dining Room." Part sculpture, part banquet room, the LTDDR is a structure suggestive of a traditional bentwood lobster trap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC