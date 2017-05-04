Knox County closed court cases

Knox County closed court cases

Marc A. Framptom, 34, Somerville, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 180 days in jail all suspended, one-year probation. Heather Mansfield, 32, Rockport, theft of services with priors on June 6, 2015 in Rockport, 120 days in jail, restitution of $132; violating condition of release, dismissed; failure to appear, 120 days; violating condition of release, 30 days.

