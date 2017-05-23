KELT's Spring Lecture- Our Resilient Coast on May 31
Join KELT for our spring lecture on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 pm at the Patten Free Library. This free lecture will feature presentations by Dr. Heather Leslie and Dr. Susie Arnold, sharing local research focused on coastal resilience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
