Happy Folk, Carriveau at Rock City
Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., welcomes back a favorite duo and a local singer/songwriter the first weekend of June. The live music will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3. On Friday, Happy Folk, a musical project based in southern Maine, will bring its old favorites and new original material to Rockland.
