Grant supports CSA shares for low-income families
For the seventh year in a row, Hatchet Cove Farm has received a grant from the Wholesome Wave Foundation to expand accessibility to organic vegetables for low-income families. Families that use SNAP benefits to purchase their Community Supported Agriculture share with Hatchet Cove Farm will receive 50 percent off the price of their vegetable share.
