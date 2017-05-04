Grant supports CSA shares for low-inc...

Grant supports CSA shares for low-income families

For the seventh year in a row, Hatchet Cove Farm has received a grant from the Wholesome Wave Foundation to expand accessibility to organic vegetables for low-income families. Families that use SNAP benefits to purchase their Community Supported Agriculture share with Hatchet Cove Farm will receive 50 percent off the price of their vegetable share.

