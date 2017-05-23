Firefighters respond to black smoke on roof of Park Street ...

Firefighters respond to black smoke o...

One of the busiest intersections in Rockland was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters responded to black smoke billowing from the roof of a popular area Mexican restaurant. Park Street Grille owner John Bowden said May 23 that staff noticed a "funky electric" smell around 10 a.m. They went outside and saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

