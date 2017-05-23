Firefighters respond to black smoke on roof of Park Street ...
One of the busiest intersections in Rockland was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters responded to black smoke billowing from the roof of a popular area Mexican restaurant. Park Street Grille owner John Bowden said May 23 that staff noticed a "funky electric" smell around 10 a.m. They went outside and saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC