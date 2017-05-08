Deane Brown service
A celebration of life will be held at the Tidewater Motel Gathering Place for prison activist Deane "Dino" Brown, Friday, May 19, at noon on Vinalhaven Island. Walking is recommended, and there will be free rides from the ferry to the service for those who need or want it.
