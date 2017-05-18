CRAFT Galley opens for season with wo...

CRAFT Galley opens for season with works by Read, Johnstone

CRAFT Gallery, 12 Elm St., opens the 2017 season May 26 with a new collection of layered paper collages by Abbie Read and wood-fired pottery by Jody Johnstone. Both are local artists who live within a few miles of Rockland.

