City Owned Property RFPs / Request for Proposals.

The City of Rockland is soliciting request for proposals from parties interested in rehabilitating and purchasing 10 Lovejoy Street, 17 Sherer Lane and 42 Lakeview Drive. All properties are located in residential zones within Rockland.

