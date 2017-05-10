Celebrating the arts at Riley School
A week dedicated to celebrating the arts has long been a tradition at the Riley School. This year during the first week of May, Art Week at Riley featured more than 25 workshops and field trips, coordinated by Arts Facilitator Nina Devenney.
