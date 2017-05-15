Carroll, Magjik meet residents in bid...

Carroll, Magjik meet residents in bid for Rockland council seat

Stephen Carroll and Amelia Magjik were in agreement on some issues but offered different views on other topics such as city staffing and whether Rockland needed a resolve to support diversity in the community. The two candidates for a single vacant city seat on the Rockland City Council answered questions Monday night, May 15 at city hall from about 30 people who turned out for the annual candidates forum.

