Windjammers, Panthers net court wins to usher in campaign

The Midcoast high school tennis seasons swung in on Thursday, April 13 - including for Camden Hills of Rockport, Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro - in a scenario that proved eventful for the Windjammers and Panthers. The Windjammers and Mariners squared off on the courts as the Camden Hills boys posted a 5-0 win in Rockland and the Camden Hills girls a 4-1 victory in Rockport.

