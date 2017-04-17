Welsh to address Maine Women's Network May meeting
The Midcoast Chapter of Maine Women's Network will present guest speaker Joan Welsh on Wednesday, May 3, for the last meeting of this season's program. Welsh will share a nonpartisan presentation followed by a group discussion of the importance of women's involvement in state and local issues, the differences women can make, how to become informed and how to recognize reliable sources of information.
