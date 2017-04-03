Voices and guitar at Rock City

Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., welcomes back acoustic favorites Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday night, Rockland singer/songwriter Tom Albury will perform his locally inspired originals, along with covers of rhythm & blues, folk and prog rock - from this to that, and even some of the other, in a style that somehow brings it all together. Hurry Down Sunshine's Brian Kavanah and Stan Davis play jazz standards, the blues, love songs and other songs about life.

