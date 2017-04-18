Ungerer films on Maine Public TV

Short films by renowned media artist Walter Ungerer will be aired on Maine Public Television stations Sunday night, April 30. "Walter Ungerer: A Way of Seeing" is scheduled to air at 11:30 p.m. Ungerer, a longtime Camden resident who, after a stint in Portland, now resides in Rockland, is a filmmaker and artist of international reputation, beginning with the underground film scene in New York City in the early 1960s and continuing through to the 21st century. His work has been shown at festivals and other venues around the world since it was included in a showcase of experimental American films at the Museum of Modern Art, New York in 1969-70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.