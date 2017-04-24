Two nabbed for drug charges linked to death
Two Bangor residents are being held at the Knox County Jail in Rockland for trafficking in the powerful drug fentynal, an investigation that began earlier this month following the death of a person in Rockport. Melody Paul, 36, and Charles Michaud, 52, were arrested April 19 and charged with Class B trafficking in fentynal.
