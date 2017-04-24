Two file, third pending as deadline nears for Rockland council ...

Two candidates have filed nomination papers to seek a single vacant seat on the Rockland City Council with the deadline to get on the ballot only a little more than a week away. The deadline to file papers at city hall with the signatures of at least 100 registered Rockland residents is May 1. Carroll repairs appliances and ran a local appliance store -- Carroll's Appliance -- for years in Rockland.

