Twenty-three seek Rockland manager post
The deadline was Monday, April 3. As of Monday morning, 23 applications had been received said Maine Municipal Association Director of Personnel Services and Labor Management David Barrett. Barrett said he will present all the resumes to the Rockland City Manager Search Committee on Thursday, April 13. The MMA official said he will fist go through the resumes and divide them into those who meet the qualifications sought by the city and those that don't.
