Tickets on sale for Primo party
In celebration of its two-day community services Serve-A-Thon, Ashwood Waldorf School will host a benefit dance party with Primo Cubano Saturday, April 29, at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. The dance is sponsored by the Belfast Dance Studio, and all proceeds benefit Ashwood Waldorf School. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with salsa dance lessons and demos at 7 p.m. The band, one of the Midcoast's favorites, comes on at 7:30 p.m. There will be plenty of corn chips and salsa plus a 40 Paper cash bar.
