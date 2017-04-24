Thomaston police blotter
Lauren Hale, 24, of Prescott, Ariz., was arrested for theft of a speaker from Wal-Mart with a value of $159. During a records check, it was found that Hale had an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant from Arizona that she will be extradited for.
