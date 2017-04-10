Swarm of Poets wraps up April

Swarm of Poets wraps up April

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The annual Poetry Month Rockland celebration will buzz to its traditional conclusion - A Swarm of Poets - Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Adult and teen winners of the Rockland Poetry Contest will be invited to read their winning poems and receive their prizes. Outstanding local poets also have been invited to read, including former Rockland Poet Laureate Carol Bachofner, former Belfast Poet Laureate Jacob Fricke, Alan Clark, Dave Morrison and Rockland's Inaugural Poet Laureate, Kendall Merriam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC