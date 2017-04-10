Swarm of Poets wraps up April
The annual Poetry Month Rockland celebration will buzz to its traditional conclusion - A Swarm of Poets - Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Adult and teen winners of the Rockland Poetry Contest will be invited to read their winning poems and receive their prizes. Outstanding local poets also have been invited to read, including former Rockland Poet Laureate Carol Bachofner, former Belfast Poet Laureate Jacob Fricke, Alan Clark, Dave Morrison and Rockland's Inaugural Poet Laureate, Kendall Merriam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC