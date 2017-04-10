Swarm of Poets wraps up April

The annual Poetry Month Rockland celebration will buzz to its traditional conclusion - A Swarm of Poets - Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Adult and teen winners of the Rockland Poetry Contest will be invited to read their winning poems and receive their prizes. Outstanding local poets also have been invited to read, including former Rockland Poet Laureate Carol Bachofner, former Belfast Poet Laureate Jacob Fricke, Alan Clark, Dave Morrison and Rockland's Inaugural Poet Laureate, Kendall Merriam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.