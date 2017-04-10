Stupid Funny Stuff' at city library

Rockland Historical Society and Rockland Public Library will present "Big Ben and Stanley's Stupid Funny Stuff" Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ben Perry promises to make everyone laugh with his banter and his original creations, based on puns and double meanings. Following the show, the audience will adjourn to the Rockland Historical Society Museum for conversation and cookies.

