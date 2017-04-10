Stupid Funny Stuff' at city library
Rockland Historical Society and Rockland Public Library will present "Big Ben and Stanley's Stupid Funny Stuff" Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ben Perry promises to make everyone laugh with his banter and his original creations, based on puns and double meanings. Following the show, the audience will adjourn to the Rockland Historical Society Museum for conversation and cookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC