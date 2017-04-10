Stupid Funny Stuff' at city library

Stupid Funny Stuff' at city library

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Rockland Historical Society and Rockland Public Library will present "Big Ben and Stanley's Stupid Funny Stuff" Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ben Perry promises to make everyone laugh with his banter and his original creations, based on puns and double meanings. Following the show, the audience will adjourn to the Rockland Historical Society Museum for conversation and cookies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC