Social Security to move to vacant Camden Street building

13 hrs ago

The Social Security Administration office in Rockland will be moving into a Camden Street commercial site that has been vacant for the past couple years Engineer Richard Mansfield said Thursday, April 27 that renovations to 169 Camden St. will begin within 60 days. Social Security is expected to move into the property in early 2018, he said.

