Sample some Comedy for a Cause

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Comedy for a Cause Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Samoset Resort, 22 Warrenton St. Maine Resource Recovery Association invites the public to enjoy an evening with Maine's favorite humorist Tim Sample. The 24th annual fundraiser is open to the public and tickets are available for $16, $115 for table of eight, at mrra.net or by calling 942-6772; tickets will be $18 at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.