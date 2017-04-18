Rockland Photographer Dave Clough to Exhibit in Japan, China and Italy
Images by Rockland-based architectural photographer Dave Clough of German architect Bruno Taut's Kyu Hyuga Bettei in Japan will come full circle when Clough displays them at a public exhibition on Keio University's Hiyoshi Campus in Yokohama later this month. Clough's images of Taut's renowned villa were featured at an exhibition in Venice last fall alongside new, complete drawings of Taut's design by Italian architect Marco Capitanio.
