Rockland OKs 20-year deal for trash disposal
The Rockland City Council gave final approval Wednesday night to a 20-year contract with a Portland company for disposal of the community's solid waste. The contract with ecomaine will begin March 31, 2018, when the current contract with Penobscot Energy Recovery Company of Orrington expires.
