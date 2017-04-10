Rockland OKs 20-year deal for trash d...

Rockland OKs 20-year deal for trash disposal

Read more: Capital Weekly

The Rockland City Council gave final approval Wednesday night to a 20-year contract with a Portland company for disposal of the community's solid waste. The contract with ecomaine will begin March 31, 2018, when the current contract with Penobscot Energy Recovery Company of Orrington expires.

