Rockland eyes ban or fee to cut plastic bag use

Rockland is debating whether it will ban single-use plastic bags or impose a fee in an effort to reduce their use. The Rockland City Council discussed the matter at its Monday night, April 3, meeting in response to a presentation by Rob Pfeiffer of Lincolnville.

