Rockland egg restaurant scrambles after name dispute

Broken Egg closed temporarily last month after its owner Heather Symmt received notices from a law firm representing the restaurant chain Another Broken Egg which is based in the Florida panhandle city of Destin which has a website that describes it as the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village." The Rockland Broken Egg opened in May 2016.

