Rockland: Cost prohibitive to convert McLain to city hall
The cost of renovating the McLain School into a city hall would be cost prohibitive, city officials said Monday night. City councilors, however, plan to discuss next month whether to accept the building which is being offered to Rockland by Regional School Unit 13. RSU 13 is vacating the building this summer.
