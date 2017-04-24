Rockland budget to increase taxes les...

Rockland budget to increase taxes less than 1 percent

Read more: Capital Weekly

City government services will remain at about the same level for the next year with less than a 1 percent increase in property taxes to support municipal expenses. That is what is called for in the proposed 2017-2018 budget presented Wednesday night by Acting City Manager Audra Caler Bell.

