Rockland area school district won't change start times

Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said Thursday night, April 6 the district would be out of whack with the Mid-Coast School of Technology schedule if a change was made for 2017-2018. He said this is because the School Administrative District 40 voted to keep its schedule the same on March 30. RSU 13, SAD 40 and the Five-Town Community School District have been considering moving start times an hour later for middle and high school students.

