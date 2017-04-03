Rockland area school district won't change start times
Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said Thursday night, April 6 the district would be out of whack with the Mid-Coast School of Technology schedule if a change was made for 2017-2018. He said this is because the School Administrative District 40 voted to keep its schedule the same on March 30. RSU 13, SAD 40 and the Five-Town Community School District have been considering moving start times an hour later for middle and high school students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC