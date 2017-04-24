Rockland area job fair draws 300
Local employers were ecstatic over the success of a job fair held Tuesday afternoon at the Mid-Coast School of Technology. Nearly 300 people interested in jobs came to the April 25 fair, said Rockland Main Street Inc. Executive Director Gordon Page Sr. He said feedback from businesses was positive with many potential employees filling out applications for many of the 47 employers who signed up for the job fair.
