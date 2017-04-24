Recent Rockland arrival has Hecht of ...

Recent Rockland arrival has Hecht of a plan for community

Herald Gazette

Ari Hecht gave a whirlwind tour Wednesday of some of the properties he has purchased in Rockland since he moved to the city two years, announcing plans for two commercial properties. Those plans include a pizzeria on Leland Street that he said would offer gourmet pizza at affordable prices as well as a yoga and wellness center on Lindsey Street.

