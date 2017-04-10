Rebecca Dyer notice

Rebecca 'Becky' Dyer, 71, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church, 1 Waldo Ave., Rockland.

