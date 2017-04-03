Potluck Poetry at Rockland library

Poetry Month Rockland will present a celebration hosted by Ellen Goldsmith Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Goldsmith calls the event Potluck Poetry: A Celebration of Favorites. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite poem - an old friend, a poem they find themselves returning to.

