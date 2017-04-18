Plans in the works for Camden Street properties in Rockland
Two commercial properties on Camden Street have been sold in the past two months with a plan for redevelopment submitted for one location. The 2,900-square-foot building at 166 Camden St. was purchased April 13 by 166 Camden Street Rockland LLC of Portland from Blackstone Properties LLC of Wales.
