PechaKucha Night explores new realms
The next local PechaKucha evening of visual storytelling and imaginative exploration will take place Friday, April 14, at the Owls Head Transportation Museum, Route 73 two miles south of Rockland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will commence at 7 p.m. with stories that explore new ways of seeing and interpreting the world from artists and sculptors, an educator and a traveler.
