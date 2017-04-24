Out with a quatrain

The 2017 Rockland Poetry Winners on hand for A Swarm of Poets are, from left, Catherine Dowdell, Betsy Headley, Janet N. Gold, Isaiah Millay and Charles Brown. Rockport and Rockland public libraries, which hosted weekly events in April, wrapped up National Poetry Month with group readings April 27. In Rockport, members of The Poets' Corner read from their new chapbook, an annual production of the workshop that meets on the first and third Thursdays of every month.

