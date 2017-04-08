Opening Day, Open Season, Open Water, Open Sesame. Spring

Saturday, April 1, was Opening Day, so I opened a nice Cabernet and enjoyed a glass - or two? did I have two? - with an excellent cheese from Treats , in Wiscasset, a terrific little shop that I find really difficult to pass without stopping in. You think it's a coincidence that fishing season opens on April Fool's Day? Nay, nay! A few gullible anglers fall for the joke each year, and wade through hip-deep snow to reach open water somewhere and lob artificial flies into swollen, turbid waters while their line guides ice up and their feet turn to blocks of ice.

