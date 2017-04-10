Old Cemetery Association holds annual...

Old Cemetery Association holds annual meeting May 13

Read more: Herald Gazette

The Maine Old Cemetery Association will hold its spring program and member meeting May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union Historical Society, 128 Town House Road. Registration, $3 at the door, will be from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., followed by a welcome from MOCA President Jessica Couture and a presentation on cemeteries in Washington.

