Oils and watercolors, - Human and Otherwise'

The Sanctuary Gallery at Rockland Congregational Church will open its 2017-18 season Sunday, April 9, with watercolors and oils by artist John Wood of Rockland. The reception for "Portraits: Human and Otherwise" will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the public is cordially invited to attend.

